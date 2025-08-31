West Bengal Assembly special session from tomorrow to be marred by protests

Kolkata, Aug 31 (IANS) The three-day special session in West Bengal Assembly beginning from Monday is set to be rocked by protests as the ruling Trinamool Congress has decided to bring a resolution against Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and a censure motion on alleged attacks on Bengali migrant workers in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states.

The BJP, on the other hand, has decided to highlight the corruption of the Mamata Banerjee-led state government after names of relatives and close aides of Trinamool Congress leaders featured in the list of tainted and ineligible candidates, which was published by the West Bengal School Service Commission on Saturday.

The special session in Assembly will be held on September 1, 2 and 4, as September 3 is a state holiday on account of Karam Puja.

According to Trinamool Congress sources, the state government will table a resolution condemning the harassment of Bengalis outside the state.

Apart from this issue, the state government is likely to bring a resolution against Election Commission's SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar and the possibility of conducting the same exercise in West Bengal as well.

Meanwhile, the state government is likely to discuss the 'Aparajita Bill' and condemn the Centre for sending it back to the state.

On September 3, 2024, the West Bengal Assembly had unanimously passed the Aparajita Bill, introducing stringent punishment in cases involving sexual assault.

The Bill was sent to President Droupadi Murmu by West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on September 6, 2024.

The legislation, which was passed 25 days after the rape and murder of a doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, provides for the death penalty in five categories of offences -- rape, rape by a police officer or public servant, rape causing death or resulting in a persistent vegetative state, gang rape, and repeat offenders.

Raising concerns over the death penalty provisions in The Aparajita Women and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill, 2024, West Bengal Governor Ananda Bose last month returned the legislation to the state government for further consideration.

The BJP, on the other hand, will highlight the corruption of Trinamool Congress leaders and protest against the state government's move to bring a resolution against SIR.

"Tomorrow we will hold a meeting of BJP Legislature Party in the state Assembly where we will discuss our course of action in the special session. The TMC needs to first answer why names of their relatives and close aides featured in the list of tainted and ineligible candidates before bringing motions against the Central government," said BJP MLA and party's Chief Whip in Assembly Shankar Ghosh.

The West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBCSSC), on Saturday, published the list of 'tainted ineligible' candidates as per the Supreme Court's order.

However, it was found that names of relatives and close aides of several Trinamool Congress leaders features in that list, who alleged getting teaching jobs in state-run schools by unfair means as part of the SSC recruitment scam.

--IANS

sch/khz