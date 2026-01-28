'We were good friends despite our political ideologies', Cong's Ramesh Chennithala mourns Ajit Pawar's death

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 28 (IANS) Senior legislator and CWC member Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday expressed profound grief over the tragic death of Ajit Pawar, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, in a plane crash.

The sudden demise of the veteran leader has triggered an outpouring of condolences from leaders cutting across party lines, underlining his stature in public life.

In a heartfelt condolence message, Chennithala described the late Deputy Chief Minister as a “tall leader in every sense” and recalled a personal association spanning several decades.

“We have been good friends even while remaining steadfast in our own political ideologies. I have known him for decades,” Chennithala said, emphasising that mutual respect and personal warmth had always defined their relationship despite political differences.

Referring to the leader’s political journey, Chennithala said his stature was reflected in his unblemished electoral record.

“He was undoubtedly a towering personality in Maharashtra politics and had never lost an election. That itself speaks volumes about his connect with the people and his credibility,” he said.

Chennithala also highlighted the late leader’s work ethic and accessibility, noting that he was known for his tireless commitment to public service.

“He was a hardworking leader who always found time for everyone, irrespective of position or background. His simplicity and dedication earned him widespread respect,” he added.

The accident that claimed his life has cast a pall of gloom over Maharashtra, with party workers, supporters and the general public expressing disbelief at the sudden loss.

Leaders from across the political spectrum have described his death as an irreparable loss to the state’s political and administrative leadership.

Chennithala conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, colleagues and supporters, stating that the vacuum created by the leader’s passing would be difficult to fill.

“His contribution to public life and governance will be remembered for years to come,” he said.

Chennithala was a frequent visitor to Mumbai by virtue of being his party's in charge of Maharashtra during the Assembly polls.

