'We don’t need his certificate': Shiv Sena slams BJP's Ganesh Naik over ‘erase Shinde’ remark

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on Monday criticised Maharashtra BJP minister Ganesh Naik for his "erase Shinde" remark, questioning whether his statement had been okayed by his party leadership, and asserting that her party does not need any certificate from him.

Read More

The remarks come after Naik’s comments targeting Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reignited signs of strain within the ruling Mahayuti alliance, even as suspense continues over the Mumbai Mayor’s post following the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

At a public event, Naik had said that if the BJP leadership allowed him, he could politically “erase” Eknath Shinde. The statement drew widespread attention and highlighted underlying unease between the BJP and the Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Naik’s remarks came against the backdrop of the recent local body election results, which he claimed had exposed flaws in the alliance’s seat-sharing strategy.

He further argued that the BJP would have performed better had it contested the elections independently, particularly in areas such as Thane, Kalyan and Ulhasnagar, which are considered strongholds.

Reacting to the remarks, Shaina NC told IANS: “Did Ganesh Naik take permission from the BJP leadership before making such statements, or is this just his personal opinion? We don’t need his certificate. Eknath Shinde is a mass leader and a grassroots leader who enjoys the trust and love of the people. When such statements are made, the mindset behind them becomes very clear."

She also reminded Naik of the political context in which he holds office. "Ganesh Naik should not forget that he received a ministerial post when Eknath Shinde was the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. As they say, one should keep such opinions to oneself," she added.

Shaina NC also responded to the ongoing controversy in Maharashtra over the Padma awards after Shiv Sena-UBT leaders criticised the Modi government for awarding the Padma Bhushan to former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and former Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

"Look at Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s track record. He has been a pracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, served as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, worked as a Union Minister and later became the Governor of Maharashtra. He has consistently promoted nationalism and prioritised love for the nation."

She questioned the objections raised by opposition leaders, adding, “If he is receiving a Padma award, why is there so much opposition? Perhaps leaders like Sanjay Raut or Supriya Sule are aware that no leader from their side has a track record worthy of the Padma Bhushan, which may be why they are objecting.”

--IANS

jk/vd