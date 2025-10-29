Wave of surrenders in Chhattisgarh; 21 more Maoists likely to join mainstream

Raipur, Oct 29 (IANS) In a significant development from Chhattisgarh, 21 Maoists are set to formally surrender on Wednesday before senior police officials in Kanker district, marking another milestone in the state's intensified "anti-Naxal" campaign.

The group, which emerged from the dense Barrebeda forest two days ago, has now reached the district headquarters, where they will renounce violence and rejoin mainstream society, police sources said.

Of the 21 individuals, 18 are surrendering with their weapons, underscoring the gravity of the shift and the growing impact of sustained police pressure in the region.

The first images of the surrendering cadre are expected to be released to the media shortly, capturing a moment that reflects both relief and resolve. This wave of surrender is part of a broader trend that has gained momentum in recent weeks.

The defection of several high-ranking Naxalites, including Central Committee member Rupesh, has triggered a ripple effect across insurgent ranks. Since Rupesh's surrender, multiple groups have followed suit, citing dwindling support, operational fatigue, and the increasing reach of security forces.

The Kanker group's decision to abandon the forest and approach authorities was made two days ago, signalling a premeditated and coordinated move. Their reported "arrival at the district headquarters" on Wednesday is not just a logistical culmination but a symbolic act of reintegration. Senior police officers will oversee the formalities, ensuring the process is both secure and dignified, sources said.

Beyond Kanker, similar sentiments are surfacing in other parts of the state. Maoists from Bastar and Gariaband have also expressed their intent to surrender, sources further said, suggesting a broader erosion of militant morale.

Officials believe that the combination of strategic operations, community outreach, and rehabilitation assurances is steadily dismantling the ideological grip of the movement.

Just last Sunday, October 26, a similar group of 21 cadres surrendered in Kanker with 18 weapons, citing disillusionment with Maoist "exploitation and false ideology."

On October 17, 210 Naxalites, including Central Committee Member Rupesh alias Satish (Rs 45 lakh bounty), capitulated in Jagdalpur, netting Rs 9.18 crore in rewards.

Earlier, on October 2 brought 103 defections in Bijapur (Rs 1.06 crore bounty). In Gariaband, another cadre cluster announced surrender recently, signalling a ripple effect.

