Was there a bid to down Eknath Shinde’s plane over Iran in 2023, asks Rohit Pawar; alleges conspiracy

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) NCP (SP) MLA, Rohit Pawar, on Wednesday alleged that Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s life was at risk during his 2023 visit to Davos. At a press conference, he suggested a potential conspiracy involving the aviation company VSR, drawing parallels to a recent technical glitch involving late Ajit Pawar's plane that led to the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister's untimely demise.

According to Rohit Pawar, the incident occurred between January 16 and 20, 2023, while Eknath Shinde, who was Maharashtra Chief Minister then, and several high-ranking officials were en route to the World Economic Forum in Davos. He alleged that the private jet, operated by VSR, entered Iranian airspace without the necessary prior clearances.

"Information suggests that while the plane was flying towards Zurich after refueling in Bahrain, it entered the Iranian sector. The Iranian Air Force issued a stern warning, stating they would shoot the aircraft down if it did not turn back immediately. The same situation repeated when they approached Iraq," Rohit Pawar claimed.

He highlighted that for any VIP or international movement, a strict Flight Plan and clearances from Air Traffic Control (ATC) of all concerned countries are mandatory. He attributed this "negligence" to VSR, the company managing the flight.

Rohit Pawar questioned whether these incidents were mere coincidences or a deliberate attempt to compromise the safety of Maharashtra’s top leaders.

Referencing the recent aviation accident that killed Ajit Pawar, he claimed that a "recce" had been conducted by unknown individuals before the incident.

“Was there an attempt to target Eknath Shinde by taking VSR into confidence, or was VSR acting on its own? This is a serious question," he said.

Rohit Pawar also pointed out glaring inconsistencies in the safety reports of both leaders.

He noted that while the 2023 investigation report was signed by an Assistant Director, the report regarding Ajit Pawar’s recent plane crash notably lacks the name of the Investigating Officer.

"Is there a deliberate attempt to hide names to facilitate manipulation? Why is there such discrimination in the handling of Ajit Pawar’s case?" he questioned.

He alleged that the aircraft used by Ajit Pawar had a history of "under-logging" hours to hide its actual wear and tear. The report states the plane flew 4,915 hours in total, but only 250 hours were logged in 2025, he added.

Rohit Pawar argued that despite the pilots being experienced, they violated VIP protocols by attempting to land in zero visibility. “Was Ajit Pawar given a faulty aircraft by mistake or by design? An FIR should be filed against all officials involved in the 'Aero Group' who were responsible for these decisions," he demanded.

Rohit Pawar urged that Dy CM Eknath Shinde come forward and clarify the 2023 Bahrain-Iran incident. He suggested that data from Bahrain’s aviation authorities could easily verify his claims.

