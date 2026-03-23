War of words in Maharashtra Assembly over Satara ZP row

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Shiv Sena-UBT legislator Anil Parab on Monday slammed the BJP-led Mahayuti government over the alleged manhandling of a minister during the election of the president and vice president of the Satara Zilla Parishad held last week.

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“If ruling ministers and workers are being beaten in this state, what protection will you provide to ordinary citizens as a government?” he asked.

Parab targeted the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), saying: “Today, the Bharatiya Janata Party is crushing you, and you are afraid to even take the name of the BJP. Why did you revolt? You claimed your self-respect was being crushed by the NCP and that you are ‘cubs of the tiger.’ Where has your self-respect gone? Where is your rebellious spirit now?”

“The police beat you, and you sit there in silence. You consider yourselves tigers -- where are those tigers now? You are sitting with your tails between your legs. Why do you only show aggression towards the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena but tuck your tail before the BJP? I have never seen such a sight in this House. If you resign today and give up power, we will look at you in the same light as Bhagat Singh. Do you have the courage to leave power?” he added.

The “tail between your legs” remark sparked a sharp reaction from Shiv Sena Ministers Uday Samant and Shambhuraj Desai.

Minister Samant responded, “Anil Parab mentioned us ‘tucking our tails’. When we carried out our revolt and came to Mumbai, there were threats that our guts would be ripped out, but we were not afraid. They said we would not be allowed to enter via Worli. They should not be the ones teaching us about courage or ‘tucking tails’.”

Minister Shambhuraj Desai added: “Think back to the language used during our revolt -- that our ‘dead bodies would return’ or that our ‘guts would be removed’. Despite that, we came openly. We did not hide; we landed, took a bus, and went straight to the Vidhan Bhavan. Do not try to provoke us regarding our courage.”

Minister Samant added: “We have sought justice, and our ministers have appealed to you -- that is political decorum. Those who lack such values are the ones who speak like this.”

Earlier, Satara Guardian Minister Shambhuraj Desai narrated his ordeal, saying that despite his 40-year political career, he had never faced such treatment. He alleged that while escorting 33 members to the polling booth -- following an alliance between the Shiv Sena and the NCP -- they were intercepted by over 100 police personnel in plain clothes just 10 metres from the voting hall. The police reportedly acted on a “false complaint” of member abduction.

“I am a state minister, yet I was literally dragged by the police. I sustained serious injuries to my hand. If a minister is not safe, what is the state of law and order in the state?” he asked.

Meanwhile, Parab also raised the issue of a fraudulent ‘Baba’ (godman) allegedly deceiving people in Maharashtra. He noted how politicians have become entangled with such individuals involved in sexual assault and land grabbing from the poor.

While acknowledging that there are photographs of various political leaders with the individual, Parab emphasised his opposition to any financial links, vested interests, or involvement in criminal activities, including the use of political pressure through phone calls.

--IANS

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