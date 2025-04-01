Waqf (Amendement) Bill, 2024, to be tabled in Lok Sabha tomorrow

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government will table the Waqf (Amendement) Bill, 2024, in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju said on Tuesday,

The bill will be tabled after the question hour tomorrow for consideration and passing and following which an 8 hour discussion will be held which is also subjected to increased, Rijiu informed.

Kiren Rijiju had earlier briefed BJP spokespersons on the Waqf Amendment Bill at the party's headquarters yesterday.

During the meeting, Rijiju presented a detailed overview of the bill, highlighting its benefits for the Muslim community.

Rijiju asserted that the bill doesn't interfere with religious institutions' freedom and is designed to give rights to those who previously lacked them. The bill aims to reform Waqf management, enhancing transparency and digitization.

The amendment bill has been strongly criticised by the opposition, which repeatedly called it "unconstitutional" and accused BJP's of attempting to "snatch" the rights of Muslims.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that this bill is unconstitutional and "grave violation" of Article 14, 25, 26 and 29 of the Indian Constitution.

Owaisi said that this is not Waqf Bill, rather it's a "Waqf Barbaad Bill." The AIMIM chief further questioned NDA allies Nitish Kumar, Chandrababu Naidu, Chirag Paswan and Jayant Chaudhary on the reasons behind their support for the Waqf Amendment Bill.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav expressed his strong opposition on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of "interfering" in everything to gain control.

"We are against the Waqf Board Bill because the BJP wants to interfere in everything. They want control everywhere," Yadav said.

The bill was earlier presented in the Lok Sabha on August of last year, following which a Joint Parliamentary Committee was formed under the leadership of Jagdambika Pal for further consideration.

The bill aims to amend the Waqf Act, 1995, to redress the issues and challenges in regulating and managing Waqf properties. The Amendment Bill seeks to improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India. It aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards by introducing changes such as renaming the Act, updating the definitions of waqf, improving the registration process, and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records .

The Waqf Act of 1995, enacted to regulate Waqf properties, has long been criticised for issues such as mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments. (ANI)