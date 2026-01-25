Voting not a political expression, but reflection of citizens’ faith in democracy: President Murmu

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said that voting is not just a political expression, but it’s a reflection of citizens' faith in the democratic process of elections, as this allows them to express their aspirations.

Addressing the 16th National Voters’ Day celebrations in the capital, President Murmu said that public participation gives shape to the spirit of democracy at the grassroots level and also lauded the Election Commission’s efforts towards increased voter participation.

She stated that the poll panel has made numerous efforts to achieve the objective of "full voter participation" and praised the steps undertaken to spread voter awareness.

“This year's theme, chosen by the Election Commission, 'My India, My Vote: Indian Citizen at the heart of Indian Democracy,' reflects the spirit of our democracy and underscores the importance of the right to vote in our democratic system,” she said.

President Murmu further stated that the strength of our democracy lies not only in the sheer size of voters but also in the depth of the democratic spirit.

Describing the old and divyang voters, from remote areas, as inspiration for others, she said that all those involved in the election machinery are providing many examples of increased awareness and also ensuring greater participation.

The President also urged all adult citizens to exercise their franchise, keeping in mind their constitutional duties and voiced confidence that all voters, free from temptation, ignorance, misinformation, propaganda, and prejudice, will strengthen our electoral system through the power of their conscience.

She also congratulated the young voters across the country and stated that today's voters are the architects of India's future. She expressed confidence that all young voters will exercise their right to vote responsibly and contribute to nation-building.

Notably, the National Voters’ Day is being observed annually on January 25 to commemorate the foundation day of the Election Commission of India.

This event seeks to underline the centrality of the voter, raise electoral awareness among citizens and also inspire their participation in the democratic process.

