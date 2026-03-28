Viral parody song ‘Pottiye, Kettiye’ rattles CPI(M)-led front ahead of Kerala polls

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), March 28 (IANS) In a twist few anticipated, a parody song has moved to the centre of Kerala’s political discourse, stirring debate over faith, free expression, and campaign strategy.

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“Pottiye, Kettiye…”, popularised by Congress candidate from Ranni, Pazhakulam Madhu, has transcended campaign platforms to become a potent political tool -- one that has put the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Front on the defensive.

First surfacing in December last year, the song is a satirical take on the Sabarimala gold smuggling controversy. Its catchy refrain, which mocks the alleged alchemy of “gold into copper”, found resonance with voters and soon became a staple at rallies of the Congress led UDF, the Muslim League, and even the BJP.

At the height of its popularity, the controversy took a legal turn. The Kerala Police even went to the extent of registering cases related to the song. Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan wrote to Meta Platforms Inc., urging the social media major not to remove links of the song, warning that any takedown without a court order would amount to an unconstitutional restraint on free speech.

In his letter in December, Satheesan referred to reports suggesting that the Kerala Police had approached social media platforms, including those operated by Meta, seeking the removal of links to the song titled “Pottiye Kettiye”.

Since then, the parody has taken on a life of its own. From street processions to echoing outside Parliament during UDF protests, the song has proved that in Kerala politics, rhythm can sometimes rival rhetoric.

It even made its way into the Assembly, with Opposition members invoking it to needle the government.

However, the Left has pushed back, arguing that the parody hurts religious sentiments by borrowing elements of sharanam chants associated with Lord Ayyappa. The discomfort appears less about the tune and more about its timing and traction.

With assembly elections on April 9 and the Sabarimala gold heist a major campaign point, a Hindu organisation has now approached the Election Commission seeking a ban on the song during election campaigning, citing concerns over faith and propriety.

But Madhu, now a Congress candidate in Ranni, a constituency with deep links to Sabarimala, has made it clear he is not ready to change his playlist. “I will sing it,” he has said, setting the stage for a curious contest between melody and regulation.

For the Congress, the song is a clever political instrument, one that reconnects with believers while keeping the attack sharp. For the Left, it is an awkward reminder that in politics, even a chorus line can become a campaign headache.

--IANS

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