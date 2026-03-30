Violence erupts in Jaipur’s Mahesh Nagar during protest against liquor shop

Jaipur, March 30 (IANS) Tension has gripped the Mahesh Nagar area in Rajasthan's Jaipur following a dispute over alleged illegal liquor sale, which spiralled into violence, vandalism, and arson.

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The police have detained over a dozen individuals and launched an investigation. The incident took place late Sunday night near the Kartarpura drain, where locals have been repeatedly complaining about liquor being sold even after closing hours.

Late Sunday night, residents again objected to the alleged illegal sale, leading to a heated argument between them and the shop operator’s associates.

The situation quickly escalated into a physical clash, with both sides engaging in violence. Several vehicles were vandalised, and a bike was set on fire.

Eyewitnesses said the shop operator’s side called in additional men, intensifying the confrontation. Soon, the mob turned violent. Three motorcycles and a Scorpio were vandalised. One motorcycle was set ablaze right in front of police personnel, and panic spread as residents rushed out of their homes.

A local resident, Ramavatar Saini, sustained injuries during the clash. Police called an ambulance 108, but angry locals briefly blocked it, demanding immediate arrests.

As the situation worsened, police from multiple stations were deployed, including from Mahesh Nagar Police Station, Sodala Police Station, Shiprapath Police Station and Jyoti Nagar Police Station. Senior officers, including ACP Sodala Sunil Kumar and station in-charges from the respective areas, were present on the spot to control the situation.

The situation eased after police intervention, and the injured person was taken to the hospital.

Locals claim they had earlier complained about late-night liquor sales at the outlet, but no strict action was taken, allowing the issue to persist. Police have detained several suspects and are identifying others involved in the violence, said police officials, assuring that strict action will be taken against those responsible for vandalism and arson.

--IANS

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