Vijayan govt 'covering up corruption' in National Highway's construction: Venugopal

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 29 (IANS) K. C. Venugopal, MP and AICC General Secretary (Organisation), on Saturday, said that the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the state government are acting as a front to "cover up corruption" in the construction of national highways.

Regarding the labour code, Venugopal noted that even when the CPI(M) itself opposes the labour code, there must at least be some reality in their opposition.

"It is the Communist government ruling Kerala that prepared the draft notification of the anti-worker labour code. Whose interests is this meant to protect?" he asked.

He further criticised the state government for "failing" to take a stance against companies that did not ensure safety or adhere to standards during national highway construction and for allegedly turning a blind eye to serious corruption in these projects.

"The state government is covering up the massive corruption in national highway construction," added Venugopal.

Various Congress leaders in Kerala have time and again taken pot shots against CM Vijayan, saying he "fears" the Union government as central agencies were probing cases against his daughter.

Responding to revelations by YouTuber Dhruv Rathee about "massive fraud" and "malpractice" during the Bihar elections, he said that the "Election Commission of India acted as a facilitator to ensure the BJP's victory".

"Citizens' voting rights were denied so that the wealthy could win. In Bihar, money was deposited into people's accounts days before polling - unheard of and a blatant subversion of democracy. NDA's victory in Bihar was achieved by undermining democratic norms," he said.

"What happened in Bihar is a direct assault on democracy," Venugopal had posted on X, asserting that the party would resist attempts to normalise such a precedent.

Venugopal further noted that the Congress has collected five crore signatures against the "biased stance" of the Election Commission, which will be presented at a rally in Delhi on December 14.

