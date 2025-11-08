Vice President Radhakrishnan to visit Karnataka tomorrow

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan will visit Karnataka on Sunday, marking his maiden visit to the state after assuming office in September, an official said.

During the visit to the southern state, the Vice President will participate in the Commemoration of Parampujya Acharya Shri 108 Shanti Sagar Maharaj Ji, paying homage to the revered Jain monk and spiritual leader at Shravanabelagola, Hassan.

This event marks the centenary year of the first visit of Charitra Chakravarti Acharya Shri 108 Shanti Sagar Maharaj to Shravanabelagola in 1925, said the official in a statement.

During the commemoration, he will also participate in the 'Installation Ceremony' of Acharya Shri Shanti Sagar Maharaj's Idol and the 'Naming Ceremony' of the Fourth Hill.

Later in the day, Vice-President Radhakrishnan will attend the sixteenth Convocation Ceremony of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research at Mysuru, which is affiliated to the Jagadguru Sri Veerasimhasana Mahasamsthana Math, Suttur Srikshetra, and address the graduating students.

The Vice President will also visit the old premises of Suttur Math, one of the most prominent monastic centres in Karnataka.

He will offer prayers at the Shree Chamundeshwari Devi Temple near Mysuru and the Cheluvanarayana Swamy Temple in Melkote, Mandya.

On Saturday, highlighting the profound contributions of Jainism, one of the world's oldest religions, he observed that its teachings - Ahimsa (non-violence), Satya (truth), Aparigraha (non-possessiveness), and Anekantavada (the multiple approaches to truth) - have left a lasting impact on India and the world.

Addressing the Eighth 180 Upvas Parna Ceremony of Jain Acharya Shri Hansratna Surishwarji Maharaj Ji in New Delhi, he noted that Ahimsa, embraced by Mahatma Gandhi in India's freedom struggle, continues to inspire global peace movements.

The Vice-President further highlighted that the Jain ethos of vegetarianism, compassion toward animals, and sustainable living has been recognised worldwide as a model for environmental responsibility.

Recalling his personal journey, he shared that he adopted vegetarianism 25 years ago after visiting Kashi, observing that it cultivates humility, maturity, and love for all beings.

He lauded the government's efforts, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to confer 'Classical Language' status to Prakrit and preserve Jain manuscripts through initiatives such as the 'Gyan Bharatham Mission'.

