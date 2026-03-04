Veteran Kerala CPI-M leader Sudhakaran signals exit as rift with party deepens

Alappuzha (Kerala), March 4 (IANS) Veteran CPI-M leader and former Kerala Minister G. Sudhakaran has sharply escalated his confrontation with the party leadership, announcing that he will not renew his membership during the ongoing scrutiny process, a move widely seen as a prelude to his exit from the party.

Read More

In a strongly worded Facebook post, the 75-year-old Sudhakaran alleged sustained neglect and humiliation after he was shifted from the State Committee in 2022 to function as a branch committee member under the Alappuzha District Committee.

Despite 63 years of party membership, including 43 years in the State Committee, he said the District Secretary had not enquired about him even once and had sidelined him from public programmes for five years.

Taking direct aim at state Secretary M. V. Govindan, Sudhakaran criticised remarks made at a recent press conference suggesting he was "not deserving of consideration".

He termed the expression inappropriate and objected to what he described as mockery during the interaction with the media.

A four-time legislator, Sudhakaran served as Minister on two occasions, including in the first Pinarayi Vijayan government (2016–21).

Since being denied a ticket in the 2021 Assembly polls, he has been visibly upset, occasionally airing dissent that kept the leadership on edge. Known for his blunt, plain-speaking style, Sudhakaran commanded respect across party lines, a stature acknowledged even by the Congress-led Opposition.

His post also recalled that he was not invited to the 50th anniversary observance of the Emergency despite being, as he noted, the only surviving leader in the district who had faced arrest, imprisonment, and assault during that period.

With a press conference scheduled for Friday, political circles are keenly watching his next move.

Given the clarity and firmness of his stand, many expect him to formally sever ties with the CPI-M.

Adding to the intrigue are unconfirmed reports that Congress General Secretary and Alappuzha MP K. C. Venugopal has met Sudhakaran.

Indications suggest that if he is willing, he could be fielded from his home turf, Ambalappuzha, with the backing of the Congress-led UDF, a development that could significantly alter the political equations in Alappuzha district.

If Sudhakaran exits the party, he will be the third former legislator of the CPI-M after multi-term MLAs S.Rajendran and Ayisha Potti bid goodbye to the party last month.

While Rajendran joined the BJP, Potti went into the Congress.

--IANS

sg/vd