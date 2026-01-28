'Very sad news': Shashi Tharoor, Priyanka Gandhi condole Ajit Pawar's demise

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) Congress MPs Shashi Tharoor and Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday condoled the passing away of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who died earlier in the day in a plane crash near Baramati Airport in Maharashtra.

Arriving at the Parliament for the Budget Session, the leaders said that it is a "sad" and "tragic".

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, speaking to the reporters, said, "I know, it's a very sad thing. I don't know what to say. It's a very tragic thing."

Priyanka Gandhi said that she has spoken to Deputy CM Pawar's wife, Sunetra Pawar, and his cousin, NCP(SP) MP Supriya Sule.

"This is very sad news. We extend our condolences to the entire Pawar family and all their supporters. This morning, I spoke with Supriya Sule and also with Ajit Pawar's wife," she told the reporters.

Earlier in the day, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge also offered his condolences to the Pawar family for their loss.

"The news of the tragic demise of Shri Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash, is deeply shocking and profoundly distressing. It is an untimely loss of a leader who had a long and promising political career ahead. No words can adequately express the immense grief that the bereaved family must be enduring during this difficult hour," he posted on X.

"Having served the people of Maharashtra in various constitutional capacities, Shri Ajit Pawar shall be remembered as a seasoned politician who discharged his responsibilities towards his people with sincerity and astuteness. May his soul rest in peace," Kharge added.

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi also took to social media and expressed his grief over the incident.

"The news of the demise of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Shri Ajit Pawar Ji and his fellow travellers in an aeroplane accident today is extremely heartbreaking," he said.

"In this moment of grief, I stand with the people of Maharashtra. I extend my condolences to the entire Pawar family and their loved ones during this hour of sorrow," Gandhi posted on X.

Five people, including Deputy CM and NCP chief Ajit Pawar, died in the Baramati plane crash on Wednesday morning.

Apart from Deputy CM Pawar, the people onboard the plane, Learjet 45 aircraft (registration VT-SSK) operated by VSR, included a personal security officer (PSO), an attendant, and two crew members -- a Pilot-in-Command (PIC) and a Second-in-Command (SIC).

The deceased have been identified as Vidip Jadhav (male), Pinky Mali (female). Additionally, the crew members were PIC Sumit Kapur and SIC Shambhavi Pathak, according to the passenger list.

A team of DGCA officials has arrived at the plane crash site.

More details were awaited about the plane crash.

--IANS

sd/