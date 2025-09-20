VD Satheesan faces heat within Congress party in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 20 (IANS) Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan, once projected as the face of a generational shift in the Congress party in Kerala, is finding the political ground beneath him increasingly shaky, not because of attacks from the ruling CPI(M), but due to growing dissent within his own party.

When Satheesan was elevated to the LoP post in 2021, bypassing senior figures like Ramesh Chennithala, it was seen as the high command's attempt to break away from the entrenched factional politics that had gripped the party since the 1970s.

From the bitter Karunakaran–Antony rivalry to the Chandy–Chennithala years, group wars have shaped Congress politics in Kerala. Satheesan's assertive leadership initially helped rein in veterans such as Chennithala and state party chief K. Sudhakaran.

However, the tables appear to have turned with younger leaders - Shafi Parambil, P.C. Vishnunath and V.T. Balram - challenging him.

Matters worsened when first-time MLA Rahul Mamkootathil was hit by allegations of sexual misconduct.

Satheesan's tough stand against the legislator drew criticism from social media networks sympathetic to the "young turks", who accused him of isolating a colleague.

Observers note the irony. "During Oommen Chandy's tenure as Chief Minister (2011–16), Satheesan, along with then KPCC president V.M. Sudheeran, gave Chandy one of his hardest times. Now, Satheesan is experiencing similar resistance," remarked a political analyst.

Beyond internal rumblings, Satheesan is also reportedly losing the confidence of influential community organisations like the Nair Service Society (NSS) and the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam - both crucial players in Kerala's electoral landscape.

These shifts could weaken the traditional support base of Congress.

Amid these pressures, Satheesan, who has represented Paravur since 2001 after his initial defeat in 1996, is said to be weighing a shift to the Congress stronghold of Thrikkakara.

The constituency, considered loyal to the party, is seen as a safer bet.

For now, Satheesan has maintained a combative front in the Assembly.

But insiders say the upcoming local body elections will be a decisive test of his leadership. Any setback could not only dent his credibility but also embolden internal rivals further.

At a time when the Congress is struggling to regain lost ground in Kerala, Satheesan's ability to navigate this storm may well determine both his own political survival and the party's future trajectory in the state.

--IANS

sg/svn