‘Vardaan’ Film Festival: Delhi CM describes organ donation as greatest gift

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday attended the ‘Vardaan’ Film Festival on Thursday, highlighting that organ donation is not merely a medical procedure but the greatest gift of giving new life to another.

A pledge taken by one individual can bring a new ray of hope to many families, she said.

The Chief Minister said that raising awareness in society about sensitive subjects such as organ and body donation through art and cinema is both inspiring and commendable.

The film festival was organised by the Dadhichi Deh Dan Samiti and was attended by Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, MLA Om Prakash Sharma of Vishwas Nagar, Padma Shri awardee actor Manoj Joshi, Narendra Thakur, Akhil Bharatiya Sah Prachar Pramukh of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Alok Kumar, Patron of the Dadhichi Deh Dan Samiti, Mahesh Pant, President of the Samiti, and other distinguished guests.

Such initiatives foster progressive thinking in society and strengthen the spirit of service and dedication towards humanity, she said.

She added that the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make organ donation a mass movement serves as a guiding force for the nation, and more and more people should draw inspiration from it and associate themselves with this noble cause.

She stated that at the national level, the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) is working to facilitate organ donation. However, Delhi previously lacked a structured and official mechanism in this regard.

Recognising this need, the Delhi Government established the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO), which has emerged as a robust platform for those willing to pledge for organ donation.

She informed that since September, more than 800 individuals have registered on this platform. Nevertheless, there remains a need for widespread public awareness in this field.

The Chief Minister appealed to those present at the programme to become aware of themselves and to spread awareness within society so that more and more people may become part of this noble service.

She reiterated that organ donation is the highest service to humanity and the most sacred means of giving life, even after one’s own.

Praising the Dadhichi Deh Dan Samiti for its years of public awareness efforts, she said that the dedication of its volunteers is a source of inspiration for society.

