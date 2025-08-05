Uttarakhand: Army launches swift rescue operation after cloudburst in Dharali

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) A devastating cloudburst struck the Dharali area near Harsil in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district on Tuesday afternoon, triggering flash floods and landslides that caused widespread destruction in the region.

Following the calamity, the Indian Army mounted a prompt and large-scale rescue operation to assist the affected civilians.

The landslide occurred around 1:45 PM near Dharali village, just 4 km from the Indian Army camp at Harshil. Within ten minutes of the incident, the Army mobilised 150 personnel to the disaster site.

Rescue teams immediately began evacuating trapped villagers and providing critical assistance on the ground. So far, between 15 and 20 individuals have been rescued and evacuated safely.

The injured were promptly transported to the Army’s medical facility in Harshil for urgent treatment.

Army officials confirmed that search and rescue efforts are still underway, with all available resources being deployed to locate and assist any remaining stranded civilians.

In a statement, the Indian Army said, “The situation is under continuous monitoring, and the Indian Army remains fully committed to providing all possible assistance to the affected civilians.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to the social media platform X to express his concern and share updates. "I spoke with the Uttarakhand Chief Minister regarding the flash flood in Dharali, Uttarkashi. Three nearby ITBP teams have been dispatched, and four NDRF teams are also en route to begin rescue operations."

Uttarakhand Police stated in a public advisory, said that due to the rising water levels in Kheer Gadh in Dharali, Uttarkashi, reports of damage have been received in the Dharali market area.

"Police, Fire department, SDRF and Army, along with other disaster relief and rescue teams, are engaged in relief and rescue operations at the scene," the police said.

Authorities have urged locals to maintain a safe distance from the riverbanks and ensure the safety of children and livestock. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami called the situation “extremely sad and distressing” and said relief operations are underway on a war footing.

"The news of heavy damage caused by a cloudburst in the Dharali (Uttarkashi) region is extremely sad and distressing. SDRF, NDRF, district administration, and other related teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations on a war footing," CM Dhami said in a post on X.

"I am in constant contact with senior officials, and the situation is being closely monitored. I pray to God for everyone's safety," he added.

While official confirmation on casualties remains awaited, the search for the missing is ongoing.

--IANS

sas/dan