Uproar marks final day of Bihar Budget Session; SDRF expansion takes centre stage

Patna, Feb 27 (IANS) The final day of the Budget Session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly witnessed significant uproar in both Houses on Friday. While several important issues were taken up for discussion, leaders from the ruling alliance were also seen cornering their own government over various concerns and the issue of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) expansion also took centre stage.

Amid the heated exchanges, a crucial issue related to disaster management dominated proceedings, with Legislators demanding the deployment of the SDRF at the subdivision level.

Raising the matter in the Assembly, Begusarai MLA Kundan Kumar stated that 2,547 people lost their lives due to drowning during 2024–25.

He questioned whether SDRF teams could be deployed at the subdivision level instead of being limited to district headquarters and whether the force would be strengthened with upgraded resources.

Several other MLAs, including representatives from Sitamarhi and Chhatapur, supported the demand.

They argued that due to the absence of SDRF teams at the grassroots level and inadequate resources, timely relief operations often fail to reach victims, resulting in greater loss of life.

Responding to the concerns, Water Resource and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary informed the House that the SDRF was established under the vision of the present government and that its expansion program is currently underway.

He said the SDRF headquarters has been set up in Patna's Bihta and that personnel are receiving national as well as international-level training.

The government, he added, plans to gradually expand the SDRF’s presence to the subdivision level to ensure faster response during emergencies.

The minister assured members that the objective of the government is to provide prompt and effective disaster response, minimising the loss of life and property.

The issue is expected to remain a key point of discussion as the government moves forward with plans to strengthen disaster management infrastructure across the state.

