Uncertainty over SIR training session for Bengal govt officials for inclusion in revision exercise

Kolkata, Feb 11 (IANS) Doubts have emerged regarding the commencement of the two-day training programme for the 8,505 Group-B officers provided by the West Bengal government, aimed at their participation in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) within the state. This uncertainty arises as the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not yet determined how many individuals from the state-provided list are genuinely qualified for inclusion in the revision process.

The ECI is now examining the pay bands of the names provided in the state government list to ensure their eligibility for inclusion in the revision exercise as Group-B officers.

Only after the examination process is over, the two-day training programme will be conducted for the shortlisted officers.

However, considering that the process of examining the pay bands of these 8,505 Group-B officers might consume some time, there is a possibility that by the time the final shortlisting is over, the SIR process will also be at its terminal stage, according to insiders from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO). West Bengal said.

Since pay-bands are considered the most authentic medium for determining the grade of government officers, CEO’s office insiders said, the ECI is particularly stressing the examination of these in this matter.

In doubtful cases, the ECI might also have to refer to the state government for clarification, which will again consume some additional time.

Meanwhile, the state government has issued a loaded statement alleging that some vested interests have been trying to create confusion about the eligibility of the Group-B officers provided by the state government. However, from the statement, it is not clear who the government meant by “vested interests”.

On Tuesday evening, the ECI extended the deadline for completion of the hearing sessions on claims and objections to the draft voters’ list in West Bengal till February 21. Accordingly, the date of publication of the final voters’ list has also been postponed to February 28 from the previously scheduled date of February 14.

The day after the publication of the final voters’ list, the full bench of the ECI will arrive in Kolkata for a two-day visit to take stock of the post-SIR scenario. Soon after that, the polling dates for the Assembly election in the state r will be announced by the ECI.

