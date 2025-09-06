Two men shot dead in Delhi's Pratap Nagar, killers on the run

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) Two men were gunned down by unidentified assailants in Delhi's Pratap Nagar on Friday evening, police said on Saturday.

According to officials, information about the shooting was received around 7.15 P.M. on Friday at the Harsh Vihar Police Station.

A police team rushed to the C-Block area of Pratap Nagar, where it was found that two injured men had already been taken to GTB Hospital with gunshot wounds, police said.

The victims were identified as Sudhir alias Bunty, 35, and Radhey Prajapati, 30. Both succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment, according to the officials.

According to Sudhir's brother, Ajay Kumar, the shooters were known to the victims and lived in the same neighbourhood.

"We know the shooters, they live in the neighbourhood. My mother and younger brother saw the entire incident. They know who shot my brother and his friend. They fired around 6-7 rounds and killed my brother and his friend," Ajay told IANS.

"The accused are absconding, and they have also deleted their Instagram IDs," he further said, adding that the case has been filed and police are investigating the shooting.

A case has been registered under Sections 103(1) (Murder) and 3(5) (Joint liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the Arms Act, the police said.

Forensic teams have been deployed to process the crime scene and gather evidence.

"Multiple police teams are working to track down and apprehend the accused," the officials said.

The motive behind the attack is still unclear. Investigations are ongoing, and further details are awaited.

This came just hours after a man was injured in a shooting in the Badarpur area of the National Capital early on Friday.

A 21-year-old man was shot in an alleged accidental firing as the victim's friend was handling the firearm when it went off, according to the police.

An FIR has been lodged under the applicable sections at Badarpur police station, and the investigation is currently in progress.

--IANS

sd/rad