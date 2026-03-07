Two journalists arrested in Kochi for filming Iranian warship

Kochi, March 7 (IANS) Two journalists from a leading national TV channel were arrested in Kochi on Saturday for attempting to capture visuals of an Iranian warship docked near the Mattancherry Wharf, with police warning of strict legal action against anyone photographing or filming vessels anchored along the Kerala coast due to national security concerns.

Along with the arrested journalists, the driver of the boat in which they travelled to approach the vessel has also been taken into custody.

According to officials, the journalists attempted to record visuals of the Iranian warship IRIS Lavan, which is currently docked off the Kochi coast.

Earlier, the media team had approached personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), who are guarding the area, seeking permission to obtain visuals of the vessel.

However, the request was rejected, citing security concerns.

Police said the journalists later hired a boat from Marine Drive and attempted to approach the warship to capture footage.

Their presence inside the restricted zone was noticed by CISF personnel on duty.

The security personnel detained them and subsequently handed them over to the Kochi Police.

The camera used by the journalists has also been taken into custody as part of the investigation.

The three accused were arrested for entering a prohibited area and will be produced before a court, police said.

Meanwhile, Kochi Police issued a public advisory stating that strict restrictions are in place on photographing, filming or circulating visuals of ships anchored off the Kerala coast.

The directive has been issued keeping national security considerations in mind.

Authorities have also directed that any visuals of such vessels already circulating on media platforms or on social media should be removed immediately.

Officials warned that violations could attract strict legal action, including heavy fines and possible imprisonment.

Security agencies have intensified monitoring of coastal areas, and officials have urged the public and media organisations to fully cooperate with the restrictions.

--IANS

sg/uk