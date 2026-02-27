Two Hindu youths assaulted for sitting with Muslim girl in K'taka's Chikkamagaluru

Bengaluru, Feb 27 (IANS) Two male students were allegedly assaulted for sitting next to a girl student of another religion in a Sahyadri College bus in Chikkamagaluru city of Karnataka has come to light on Friday, police said.

Read More

According to the police the incident occurred on Friday morning when a Muslim girl and two Hindu boys were seated on the same seat while travelling to the college in the college bus.

This reportedly angered some Muslim students, who questioned Yogesh for sitting next to the Muslim girl student.

They allegedly assaulted Yogesh and snatched his mobile phone.

Another student, Jayanth, who tried to intervene and stop the fight, was also allegedly assaulted by students identified as Salid and Rashid.

All the students involved are studying at the same Sahyadri College.

Yogesh and Jayanth were friends with the Muslim girl student and had been sitting together in the college bus.

Enraged by this, Salid and Rashid allegedly attacked Yogesh and Jayanth.

As the situation began to escalate, the college administration told the Basavanahalli police.

Acting on the information, the Basavanahalli police arrived at the spot and took the accused and the victims to the police station and questioned them.

The police are investigating the case.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah warned that individuals taking the law into their own hands will face strict action, regardless of their affiliation.

The Chief Minister held senior police officers, including the Deputy Commissioners of Police and Superintendents of Police, responsible for unchecked crime and organised illegal activities in their jurisdictions.

Siddaramaiah has also adopted a "zero tolerance" policy towards moral policing, declaring that such activities will not be allowed in the state.

However, despite several measures taken by the state government, incidents of moral policing, though reduced, continue to be reported, raising concerns over the safety and security of young men and women, particularly in the communally-sensitive coastal and Malnad (hilly) regions of the state.

--IANS

mka/khz