Two held in Punjab for cross-border narcotics smuggling; 4 kg heroin seized

Chandigarh, Sep 28 (IANS) Counter Intelligence (CI) Amritsar has busted a cross-border narcotics smuggling module with links to Pakistan with the arrest of its two operatives and recovered 4 kg heroin from their possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Sunday.

Those arrested have been identified as Akashdeep Singh, alias Tony, a resident of Attari in Amritsar, and Pawanbir Singh, a resident of Basarke Bhaini in Amritsar.

Apart from recovering heroin, police teams have also impounded their Hero Splendor Motorcycle, being used by them for transporting consignments.

DGP Yadav said that preliminary investigations have revealed that both the arrested accused were acting upon the directions of Pakistan-based smuggler identified as Rana King, who has been using drones to drop narcotic consignments from across the border.

Sharing operation details, he said that teams of CI Amritsar had received specific information about the retrieval of large quantity of narcotics consignment from the border area.

Acting swiftly, police team laid a trap and intercepted both the suspects from Chheharta-Sann Sahib Road in Amritsar near Mannu Hospital, when they were going to deliver the consignment.

The DGP said further investigations are on to establish linkages in this case to unearth the entire module. More arrests and recoveries are likely in coming days, he added.

Continuing the war against drugs named "Yudh Nashian Virudh”, Punjab Police conducted raids at 332 locations on Saturday leading to the arrest of 66 drug smugglers after registration of 53 first information reports (FIRs) across the state.

With this, the number of total drug smugglers arrested has reached to 31,145 in 210 days. The raids have resulted in recovery of 431 grams of heroin, 1,608 intoxicant tablets and capsules and Rs 42,250 drug money from the possession of arrested drug smugglers.

The state government has also constituted a 5-member Cabinet Sub Committee led by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema to monitor the war against drugs.

