Two hacked to death in Udaipur; heavy police deployment after protests

Jaipur, March 14 (IANS) Two friends were hacked to death with swords in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district, while a grocery shopkeeper who tried to intervene was critically injured in the attack, police said on Saturday.

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The incident occurred on Friday night in Sailana village in the Jhadol region of the district.

According to police, Suresh (25), son of Amrit Ahari, and Bhairulal (27), son of Prabhulal Badgoja -- both residents of Richhawar village -- had set out for Sailana on a motorcycle around 8 p.m. when they were intercepted by a group of miscreants riding motorcycles.

The attackers allegedly assaulted the two men with swords and other weapons, killing them on the spot.

Sumit (30), son of Rupji, who runs a grocery shop nearby, heard the commotion and attempted to intervene. The attackers also assaulted him, leaving him critically injured.

Villagers rushed to the spot after hearing the disturbance, but the assailants had already fled by the time they arrived.

The injured shopkeeper was taken by ambulance to the Jhadol sub-district hospital and later referred to Udaipur for further treatment after receiving first aid.

Following the incident, tension prevailed in the village, and residents staged protests on Saturday demanding the immediate arrest of the accused.

To maintain law and order, police personnel from six police stations have been deployed in the area.

Baghpura Station House Officer (SHO) Velaram said police teams have been formed to track down the accused and investigations are underway.

After receiving information about the incident, Baghpura police reached the crime scene and conducted an inspection. The bodies were later sent to the Jhadol mortuary for post-mortem examination.

Police said that the victims were identified with the help of villagers and their families were informed.

Officials said the investigation is also examining the possibility of an old rivalry behind the attack.

Suresh reportedly worked at a fast-food restaurant in Baghpura.

Villagers and family members staged a protest at the crime scene demanding the immediate arrest of the accused. They also sought compensation of Rs 50 lakh each and a government job for the families of the deceased.

Additional SP Anjana Sukhwal, Tehsildar Sitaram and DSP Vivek Singh Rao reached the spot and held discussions with the villagers in an attempt to pacify them.

However, villagers remained firm on their demands, and the families of the deceased reportedly refused to accept the bodies, stating that they may stage another protest on Sunday.

SHO Velaram said several individuals have been named as accused in the case and police teams have been dispatched to different locations to apprehend them.

Police personnel from Babalwara, Pahada, Jhadol, Baghpura, Ogna and Falasiya police stations, along with additional forces from the Police Lines, have been deployed in the area.

Jhadol DSP Vivek Singh Rao said police teams are actively searching for the accused.

--IANS

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