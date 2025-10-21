Two bodies found in pool of blood in Jaisalmer

Jaipur, Oct 21 (IANS) Two bodies were found in a pool of blood in Mohangarg town of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Tuesday, triggering panic in the region.

The bodies of a local grain trader and his accountant were found about six kilometres from the Mohangarh Mandi.

The deceased were identified as trader Madanlal and his accountant Revantram. According to reports, they were killed on Monday.

The incident came to the fore on Tuesday morning, when temple priest Poker Puri, on his way back after performing morning aarti at a nearby Hanuman temple, spotted the blood-soaked bodies near Madanlal's shop.

"I came to wish Madanlal a Happy Diwali and saw several goats outside his shop. When I went closer to remove them, I saw the bodies of Madanlal and his accountant. I immediately informed the police," the priest said.

After the incident, panic and outrage gripped the trading community in Mohangarh.

Local shopkeepers and market associations have demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits and stricter night patrols in the area.

Upon receiving information, the Mohangarh Police Station team reached the scene along with the Forensic Science Laboratory team, which collected evidence.

Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination and are examining nearby CCTV footage to trace the sequence of events.

A large crowd of villagers gathered at the spot as news of the murders spread. Additional police personnel have been deployed in Mohangarh to maintain law and order.

Nachna Police Station Inspector Bhuta Ram told IANS that he and his team were investigating the entire detail to know who was there at the time of the incident and what could be the reason for the gruesome murder on a festive night.

"Authorities are probing all angles, including personal enmity and business rivalry, to determine the motive behind the crime," he said.

