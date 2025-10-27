Tripura: Woman content creator held for circulating obscene content

Agartala, Oct 27 (IANS) An Agartala-based woman digital content creator has been arrested in Tripura on the charge of spreading obscenity through social media against many important personalities, police said on Monday.

A police official said that after the arrest of digital content creator Madhabi Biswas on Sunday, she was produced at the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court on Monday, seeking her seven-day custody, and the court remanded her to three-day police custody.

Biswas, of late, became a regular content creator on her Facebook channel with her own style of slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, former Chief Minister and BJP's Lok Sabha member Biplab Kumar Deb and Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) Mayor and BJP MLA Dipak Majumder on diverse issues.

Several AMC corporators and BJP leaders filed moré than a dozen complaints against Biswas in different police stations in Agartala.

Acting on a complaint lodged on Sunday by one Paramita Ghosal, a woman police team led by senior officials raided the residence of Biswas at Jogendranagar in West Tripura district and arrested her.

West Agartala police station's officer-in-charge Rana Chatterjee said on Monday: “Biswas was accused of spreading obscenity through social media platforms. A case under various provisions of IT and BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023) has been lodged against her.”

A complaint was lodged against her at East Agartala police station last month for criticising the Prime Minister’s visit to Tripura Sundari temple on September 22.

Meanwhile, fulfilling a long-awaited public demand, the Prime Minister on September 22 inaugurated the redeveloped 524-year-old Mata Tripura Sundari temple and offered prayers at the Kali temple.

Tripura Human Rights Organisation, an NGO fighting for rights, on Monday condemned the arrest of the digital content creator Biswas.

"For the past few days, the police had been putting pressure on her to stop criticising the state government on social media, but she continued to do so. That's why she has been arrested. We demand her unconditional release. She was arrested to tell the other people not to criticise the government," senior advocate and President of the right body Purushottam Ray Barman said.

He said he, however, was against any kind of obscenity and slandering any people. Meanwhile, Tripura police in October last year arrested journalist Saikat Talapatra from Sodepur in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on charges of maligning Chief Minister Manik Saha, his family members and many other politicians through his online channels. There were several cases filed against Talapatra in many police stations in Tripura.

During the past few years, Talapatra, through his YouTube and Facebook channels, had also maligned former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Tipra Motha Party (TMP) supremo Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma, Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman and many other politicians.

