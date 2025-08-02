Trinamool leader's murder: Four arrested in West Bengal's Hooghly

Kolkata, Aug 2 (IANS) Four people were arrested on Saturday in connection with the murder of a local Trinamool Congress leader in the Konnagar area of West Bengal's Hooghly.

Police suspect that the murder was committed due to a land dispute.

Police sources said the accused were arrested for murdering Pintu Chakraborty, a.k.a Munna, a Trinamool Congress member of Kanaipur Panchayat, in Konnagar in Hooghly district on July 30.

"The four accused persons were identified after examining the CCTV footage of the crime spot. We are also investigating the roles of other persons, who could be behind this crime or involved in the conspiracy," the state police official said.

The police, however, did not reveal the identity of the arrested persons, and would do so only after their presentation at a court later in the day.

Munna was attacked when he closed his shop in the Konnagar area and was heading for a Trinamool Congress party meeting.

Critically injured Munna was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

During the initial investigation, the police found out that a land dispute may have led to his murder.

"The accused had committed a recce before committing the crime. They also collected prior information on the movements and daily schedule of the slain Trinamool Congress in advance. It was a pre-planned murder," said the state police officer.

Last month, about seven Trinamool Congress leaders were killed in separate incidents across five districts. While some of them were killed for personal enmity over several issues, a few were killed because of political motives, including internal rivalry in the Trinamool Congress.

On July 21, Trinamool worker Pratik Pal (43) was attacked by some miscreants while he was on his way home in Rejinagar. He had sustained serious injuries on his head, both hands and legs after he was attacked with iron rods and a hammer.

He succumbed to his injuries in Murshidabad district's Rejinagar area.

