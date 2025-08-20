Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh files defamation case against RG Kar victim's father

Kolkata, Aug 20 (IANS) Trinamool Congress state general secretary Kunal Ghosh has filed a defamation case against the father of the R.G. Kar rape and murder victim.

Ghosh said that the victim's father recently accused him of settling the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case on the R.G. Kar incident on behalf of the West Bengal government by paying money.

The victim's father further alleged that Ghosh had gone to CBI office at CGO Complex in Kolkata's Salt Lake area in this regard.

A week ago, Ghosh had sent a legal notice to the victim's father and asked him to apologise for making such claims or face legal consequences.

As the victim's father did not tender his apology, the Trinamool Congress leader went ahead with his move and filed a defamation case against him at Bankshall Court.

"I sympathise with the victim's family. But that doesn't mean that we can say things that are not true in someone's name. I have filed a defamation case. Now they will have to prove their allegations in the court," said Ghosh.

On August 11, the Trinamool Congress leader criticised the father of the R.G. Kar rape and murder victim for alleging that he has settled the CBI case on the R.G. Kar incident on behalf of the West Bengal government by paying money.

Using his social media handle, Ghosh said the victim's father is crossing all the limits of lies and drama.

"The vicitm's father said that the CBI has taken money and Kunal Ghosh went and settled with them at the CGO Complex office. He is crossing all the limits of lies and drama. I understand the pain of a father who has lost his daughter. But that leaves room for questioning the words of those who are doing and saying whatever they are saying. On whose words and on what information did you make false allegations in my name like this?" Ghosh asked.

The strong reaction by the Trinamool leader came after the victim's father alleged that Ghosh played a role in settling the case with the CBI.

Speaking to media persons, the victim's father claimed: "CBI officers told me that they will drop this case. I told them that instead of telling me tell the court. But we believe that CBI has taken money from the state government. Kunal Ghosh went to the CGO complex office in Kolkata and made a settlement."

Following the defamation case against him, the victim's father said they will fight till the end.

"We cannot back down from our commitment to demand justice for our daughter. The Trinamool Congress government has repeatedly tried to prevent us from getting justice. This time, the Trinamool spokesperson has taken legal action against a childless father. However, we will fight for justice. No force can stop us from this. The fight against Kunal Ghosh will be through legal means," he said.

