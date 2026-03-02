Tremendous response from public for the BJP: Assam CM​

Guwahati, March 2 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that public feedback received during the ongoing Jana Ashirwad Yatra has been overwhelmingly in favour of the BJP, asserting that people across constituencies are seeking continuity of the present government. ​

Sharing his experience from the yatra, Sarma said he has covered 12 Assembly constituencies so far, and the response from the people has been “unanimous”, with crowds echoing the sentiment of “Phir ek baar, BJP sarkar.” ​

The Chief Minister made these remarks after participating in the yatra at Bihpuria, where he said he felt both pride and responsibility while interacting with local residents. ​

“The progress we are building together is visible on the ground, and today’s energy makes one thing clear — we cannot slow down now,” Sarma said in a post on the social media platform X.

He added that the enthusiasm witnessed during the yatra reflects public confidence in the developmental initiatives undertaken by the BJP-led government over the past years. ​

According to the Chief Minister, infrastructure growth, improved connectivity, welfare delivery, and grassroots governance have strengthened people’s trust in the government. ​

Sarma noted that the Jana Ashirwad Yatra is not just an outreach programme but a platform to directly engage with citizens, listen to their concerns, and reaffirm the government’s commitment to inclusive development. ​

In Bihpuria, large gatherings welcomed the Chief Minister and other party leaders, with supporters highlighting improvements in roads, healthcare access, education facilities, and employment opportunities. ​

Sarma said such feedback reinforces the government’s resolve to accelerate development work across all regions of the state. ​

The Jana Ashirwad Yatra, spearheaded by the Assam BJP, aims to reach out to voters ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections and showcase the achievements of the state government. ​

The yatra is expected to cover all Assembly segments, with party leaders interacting with lakhs of people each day.

​Sarma reiterated that the BJP would continue to work with “speed, scale, and sensitivity” to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Assam. ​

--IANS

tdr/dan