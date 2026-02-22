TN's people will deliver fitting response to BJP, asserts Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin

Coimbatore, Feb 22(IANS) Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and DMK Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the BJP, asserting that the people of the state would decisively reject the saffron party in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Addressing a meeting of DMK Youth Wing West Zone executives at Kaniyur in Coimbatore district, Udhayanidhi said Tamil Nadu would deliver a fitting political response to the BJP.

"In the Assembly elections, the people of Tamil Nadu will blacken the BJP’s face," he declared, drawing loud cheers from party cadres.

He praised Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, describing him as a leader who has shown the way for India in governance and politics.

"Leaders from various states have expressed that under our leader’s guidance, a democratic battle must be waged nationally against the BJP," he said.

Taking a dig at the state's opposition parties, Udhayanidhi Stalin remarked that some were conducting surveys without even knowing the number of polling booths in Tamil Nadu.

He accused AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami of compromising his party’s independence. "For selfish political gains, the AIADMK has been sold to the BJP," he alleged.

The Deputy Chief Minister asserted that the DMK was not intimidated by central agencies or Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We are not afraid of the ED, of Modi. The BJP is attempting to block developmental projects by citing elections as an excuse," he said.

Criticising Prime Minister Modi, Udhayanidhi Stalin said that whenever the Prime Minister appears on television, it creates anxiety among the public. He referred to the sudden announcement of the Covid-19 lockdown and demonetisation, claiming both decisions caused widespread fear and hardship.

"The DMK government is one that gives to the people, whereas the BJP government takes money from the people," he charged.

He also took aim at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, mocking his recent visit to Karaikal.

'You may paint as much as you want, but the people of Tamil Nadu will only blacken your face in the Assembly elections," he said.

Udhayanidhi Stalin dismissed claims that the DMK could be weakened. "Some people dream of destroying our movement. But no one can ever dismantle it," he asserted.

