TN govt gears up for northeast monsoon with district-level disaster plans

Chennai, Sep 10 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services is stepping up preparations ahead of the northeast monsoon, with a district-specific disaster management plan being rolled out in coordination with the district administration and allied departments.

Director General of Police (DGP) Seema Agarwal, who heads the department, said that her teams are reviewing potential disasters that could occur in each district and are mapping out resources that may be required.

“We are assessing what kind of disasters are likely to occur in every district and accordingly planning for deployment or augmentation of resources. For instance, if there is a severe flood in one district, we will immediately move in personnel and equipment from nearby districts,” she explained.

Mock drills will also be conducted in the coming days to ensure preparedness.

Agarwal pointed out that the department is in continuous coordination with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to train fire service personnel in handling various calamities.

“In Vellore, there is no possibility of a flood or tsunami. But in Tiruvannamalai, where a landslide occurred last year, our training is tailored accordingly. The teams are being prepared to respond depending on the vulnerability of each district,” she said.

Speaking about fire safety, particularly in the backdrop of the increasing number of high-rise buildings even in Tier-2 cities, Agarwal stressed the importance of incorporating preventive measures during the building plan stage.

“There must be a water tank on the lower floor and one at the top. There must be hydrant points from where water can be drawn and sprinkled in case of fire. Buildings are required to meet these norms before a license is granted. If, despite this, a fire breaks out, the fire department will step in to contain it,” she said.

She added that high-rise ladders and other specialised equipment are already available and are being scaled up wherever needed. “We are strengthening our capabilities steadily to match the growing urban challenges,” she noted.

With the monsoon approaching, officials said that a proactive approach combining training, equipment, and inter-departmental coordination is expected to enhance Tamil Nadu’s disaster response capacity.

