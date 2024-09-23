Tirupati Prasadam row: FSSAI issues show cause notice to AR Dairy foods

New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a show cause notice to AR Dairy Food Private Ltd, one of the suppliers of ghee for making Tirupati Prasadam.

As per the notice, it said that the sample sent for testing of AR Dairy failed to meet the parameters.

"As per the information received in this office from The Director Institute of Preventive Medicine, Mangalagin (Andhra Pradesh), your firm, AR Diary Food Private Ltd, was one of the suppliers of ghee to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) since the last four years. Further, as per the information, the ghee procurement committee of TTD has sent all the samples supplied to TTD for testing to the NDDB CALF Lab at Anand, Gujarat," the notice said.

"After analysis, the sample from your firm has failed to meet the parameters and your firm has been blacklisted by EO, TTD," it added.

The show cause notice further asserted that by virtue of the above non-conformance of the product "Ghee" manufactured by the firm, which is not meeting the standards, it has contravened the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006, Rules and Regulations made there under.

"In view of all the above stated, you are hereby directed to show cause as to why your Central Licence shall not be suspended for contravention of the above said provisions of the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulation, 2011," the notice said.

The ministry has asked for a reply from AR Dairy by September 23, failing which suitable action will be initiated as per the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 and Regulations made there under.

Addressing press briefing on Modi governments 100-day achievement Union Health Minister JP Nadda, when asked about adulteration in Thirupati Prasadam, said, "I spoke to Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu after getting information about this and took details from him. I have asked him to share the available report so that I can examine it. I will also speak to the state regulators and investigate this. Suitable action will be taken as per the food safety standards. As of now, I have asked for the report and we will examine it."

"Once we get the report, it will be examined and suitable action will be taken," Nadda added

Meanwhile, Former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), YV Subba Reddy, moved the Supreme Court for the constitution of an independent committee headed by a retired apex court judge, to investigate the allegations of substandard ingredients and animal fat in the ghee to make Laddu Prasadam at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala.

The Temple Authority also set up a sensory panel, which will evaluate food samples on the parameters of aroma, taste and texture.

Earlier on Sunday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the allegations about the adulteration of Tirupati Prasadam (laddus).

On September 19, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu stirred a political controversy after he claimed that the ghee used in the preparation of Tirupati laddoo prasadam, offered at Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirupati, contained animal fat during the previous YSRCP government.

Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple is a Hindu temple situated in the Tirumala hills of Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district.

