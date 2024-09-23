Lucknow's Mankameshwar temple bans 'prasad' from market for offerings in wake of Tirupati laddu row

Lucknow: Amid a row over "adulteration" in the ghee used in making Tirupati temple laddoos, a temple in Lucknow has banned 'prasad' procured from the market and urged devotees to either bring 'prasad' from home or offer fruits.

Mankameshwar temple Mahant Divya Giri has asked devotees to offer only home-made prasad or fruits to the deities. This decision is being implemented from Monday morning.

"We have taken this decision in view of the Tirupati prasadam row. We have banned the prasad purchased from the market in the 'Garbh Griha'. We have requested the devotees to bring homemade prasad," Mahant Divya Giri told ANI.

"In order to maintain sanctity and purity of the temple, we have requested the worshippers to bring only home-made Prasad like kheer or halwa," she added.

She said that a delegation of saints will also present a memorandum to the District Magistrate

A devotee at the temple backed the decision taken by temple authorities.

"We will follow the directions and welcome the decision," he said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu sparked a controversy earlier this month, alleging that substandard ingredients, including animal fat, were used in the preparation of Tirumala Tirupati laddus during the rule of previous YSCRP government. A TDP spokesperson cited a lab report of ghee sample in support of the allegation.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hit back over the allegation, saying "false" charges had been levelled against the party and the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhdra Pradesh is "politicising religious matters."

—ANI