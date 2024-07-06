FSSAI
J·Jul 06, 2024, 03:25 pm
FSSAI Approves Proposal To Display Nutritional Information Labelling Of Total Sugar, Salt And Saturated Fat In Bold Letters And Bigger Font Size
J·May 18, 2024, 11:50 am
SC notice to Centre, FSSAI on plea raising concern on overuse of pesticides in food items
J·May 02, 2024, 12:48 pm
FSSAI widens spices crackdown with nationwide checks on all manufacturers
J·Apr 18, 2024, 04:26 pm
FSSAI Examining Charges Against Nestle On Adding Sugar In Baby Foods: Govt Sources
J·Jul 13, 2023, 10:18 am
MoD & FSSAI Sign MoU To Promote Use Of Millets & Healthy Eating Practices Among Armed Forces And Ensure Safe & Nutritious Food
J·Jun 15, 2023, 06:03 pm
Coordinated measures crucial to address growing menace of antimicrobial resistance in India: Health secretary
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
FSSAI gives five-star rating to Bulandshahr prison for food quality
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
IIT Roorkee Bags Eat Right Campus Award 2022
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Need To Save People From Packaged Food
