Ayurveda Aahara integral part of global nutrition, will ensure disease-free future: Minister

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Making Ayurveda Aahara an integral part of global nutrition can help fight lifestyle-related diseases and ensure a disease-free future, said Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State for Ayush (Independent Charge) on Thursday, on World Food Day 2025.

Ayurveda Aahara is India’s unique food philosophy rooted in balance, wellness, and nature. World Food Day 2025 is celebrated this year under the theme “Hand in Hand for Better Foods and a Better Future”.

“This year’s World Food Day theme resonates deeply with India’s traditional wisdom. Ayurveda Aahara is not merely food -- it is a philosophy that unites health, sustainability, and compassion for nature," Jadhav said.

As part of the celebration, the Ministry of Ayush reiterated India’s commitment to fostering a healthier and more sustainable planet through initiatives like ‘Ayurveda Aahara’.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), in consultation with the Ministry of Ayush, recently released a definitive list of Ayurveda Aahara products under Category A, providing the first comprehensive reference framework for authentic Ayurvedic dietary preparations.

The list, based on authoritative classical texts, is expected to drive growth, quality, and global confidence in Ayurveda-based nutrition.

"Through our collaboration with FSSAI, we aim to make Ayurveda Aahara an integral part of global nutrition, ensuring that better foods lead to a better, disease-free future,” Jadhav said.

India’s traditional food systems -- epitomised by the diverse and balanced Indian Thali -- are now being globally recognised for their nutritional and environmental sustainability.

The definitive list of Ayurveda Aahara will also bring clarity to manufacturers and trust to consumers, said Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush.

"We see this as a major boost for startups and innovation in the health food sector -- where Ayurveda’s wisdom can help break the rising trend of diet- and lifestyle-related disorders that lead to non-communicable diseases,” he added.

“By integrating Ayurvedic dietary principles into mainstream nutrition policy, India is showing the world how traditional knowledge can guide sustainable and mindful eating practices. The collaboration between Ayush and FSSAI exemplifies working ‘hand in hand’ for better foods and a better future,” said Professor Anupam Srivastava of the National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA), Jaipur.

