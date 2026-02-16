Tipu Sultan portrait row: SP's Abu Azmi calls him 'Mujahid-e-Azadi' who bravely fought the British

Mumbai, Feb 16 (IANS) The controversy surrounding the display of Tipu Sultan's portrait in the office of the Malegaon Deputy Mayor intensified on Monday, with Maharashtra Samajwadi Party chief Abu Azmi defending the former ruler of Mysore as a "freedom fighter" who "bravely fought" against the British.

The political dispute erupted after Shiv Sena workers belonging to the Eknath Shinde faction entered the Malegaon Municipal Corporation premises and demanded the immediate removal of the portrait from Deputy Mayor Shan-e-Hind's office.

The photograph was reportedly presented to the Deputy Mayor by fellow corporators when she took charge, but it drew objections from Shiv Sena councillors and groups linked to the BJP.

Amid the escalating row, the BJP also filed an FIR against Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal over his remarks allegedly equating Tipu Sultan with Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Responding to the controversy, Azmi defended the historical legacy of Tipu Sultan and questioned the objections to his portrait.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "The country has a Constitution. The Constitution book contains pictures of Rani Lakshmibai and Tipu Sultan. Everything about them is written. If we look closely, some people celebrated Tipu Sultan's birth anniversary, but the government prohibited it. In 2024, the Bombay High Court granted permission for his birth anniversary."

Highlighting what he described as documented historical accounts, Azmi added, "During his time, the economy was very good. He donated to temples; all this is recorded in history. He donated to Sri Sringeri Sharada Peetham and Ranganathaswamy Temple... All this is recorded. Most importantly, the way he fought the British to protect his country, I believe, no one can erase his name from history."

Addressing allegations that Tipu Sultan was responsible for temple demolitions, Azmi said, "Now, they are saying that he demolished temples. I ask you who demolished the Babri Masjid and how many mosques are being demolished in this country today?... Whoever demolished a temple or a mosque, I condemn it. However, Tipu Sultan was unlike this."

Reiterating his stance, he stated, "Tipu Sultan was a brave soldier; a Mujahid-e-Azadi (freedom fighter). He fought the British bravely. What's the problem if the Deputy Mayor in Malegaon puts up a picture of Tipu Sultan in his office?"

Azmi also stated that the issue was being politicised to create communal divisions.

"The government's problem is to divide Hindus and Muslims by talking about history. They want to create hatred among the youth based on religion," he claimed.

The SP leader further said that he does not consider Tipu Sultan a "cruel leader".

"I wasn't born at that time, I wasn't alive at that time, and I didn't see it with my own eyes. I only know what's written in our Constitution and what's written in history books. It's written in them. When the Constitution has his (Tipu Sultan's) photo, history is written in it. How can I consider him cruel? He was cruel; he was cruel for the Britishers," he added.

The controversy began on Saturday when Shiv Sena leaders protested the installation of Tipu Sultan's portrait in the Deputy Mayor's office. Following the protests, the portrait was eventually removed.

Meanwhile, Harshvardhan Sapkal described Tipu Sultan as a courageous ruler who fought against British rule and suggested that he be regarded on par with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The BJP objected strongly to the comparison, calling Sapkal's remarks "unacceptable" and subsequently lodging a police complaint.

However, reacting to Sapkal's remarks, Azmi said, "Look, he's made a comparison. He'll be the one to answer. I want mutual brotherhood in the country. Don't erase history. Let's take the country forward on the path of progress. Those who go to the temple should worship in the temple; those who go to the mosque should worship in the mosque. Everyone should live like brothers in the country. The attempts to break this are dangerous."

