‘Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai’ posters come up at JD(U) office in Patna ahead of counting

Patna, Nov 13 (IANS) Ahead of the Bihar Assembly Election results, the Janata Dal (United) has put up posters outside its office featuring Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with the bold caption, “Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai” (The Tiger is still alive).

In addition to the posters outside the JD(U) office, the party also shared it on its X handle featuring Nitish Kumar with the caption, “Sirf ek din ka intezar firse Nitish Sarkar” -- (which translates to “Just one day’s wait for Nitish government again).”

The party’s messaging comes as the state eagerly awaits the vote counting scheduled for November 14.

Earlier on Wednesday, CM Nitish Kumar visited the Takht Shri Harmandir Sahib Gurdwara in Patna and paid his respects at the holy Joda Sahib of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj and Mata Sahib Kaur Ji. The Chief Minister received blessings at the sacred shrine, which holds immense significance in Sikh history.

The Bihar Assembly elections were conducted in two phases, held on November 6 and 11. Voter enthusiasm was high, with the state registering an estimated 68.79 per cent turnout on the second and final day of polling.

In the first phase, Bihar also set a new record with 2.09 per cent more voters than the 62.57 per cent turnout in 2020, although it still fell short of the 64.6 per cent turnout in the 1998 Lok Sabha election. Certain districts recorded exceptionally high participation: Kishanganj (76.26 per cent), Katihar (75.23 per cent), Purnea (73.79 per cent), and Supaul (70.69 per cent), reflecting the strong voter engagement in the elections.

The Bihar Legislative Assembly has a total of 243 seats, with elections already completed in 121 constituencies on November 6. Political parties and supporters across the state have been gearing up for the results, and the “Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai” campaign has quickly become a symbol of JDU’s confidence and attempt to energize its voter base.

As Bihar awaits the counting of votes on Friday, the state is abuzz with anticipation.

--IANS

rs/skp