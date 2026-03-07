Three killed in road accident in Bihar's Kishanganj district

Patna, March 7 (IANS) Three people were killed and another injured after a speeding car hit a motorcycle in the Bahadurganj police station area of Bihar's Kishanganj district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred when the speeding car hit the motorcycle near Khaikhat on Friday night, killing three people on the spot and injuring another.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Shadab, Mohammad Nazir, and Shah Alam. A pall of gloom descended on the families of the deceased.

One injured person is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Notably, Alam got married on January 24. A house, which recently celebrated Alam's wedding, plunged into grief. The sudden loss has left the young bride and family members devastated, and the entire area is mourning the tragedy.

After the accident, locals gathered at the spot and informed the police.

A team from Bahadurganj Police Station reached the scene, brought the situation under control, and sent the bodies to Kishanganj Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Gautam Kumar, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer, said that legal action has been initiated and efforts are underway to trace the driver of the speeding car.

Police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving and are scanning CCTV footage to identify the vehicle and its registration number.

This incident has once again highlighted concerns over road safety in Bihar, especially at night, locals said.

Earlier, on February 5, another fatal accident occurred on National Highway 27 near the Veer Kunwar Singh Bus Stand in Kishanganj.

Three friends riding the same motorcycle died after losing control over the vehicle and hitting a truck.

According to local witnesses, the bike first hit a divider and then the truck from behind.

The impact was so severe that the riders were thrown nearly 20–25 metres away.

The accident reportedly occurred around 3 a.m. while the trio was traveling from Siliguri toward Purnea.

Police rushed the victims to a hospital, but doctors declared all three dead.

--IANS

ajk/svn