Three held in Punjab; 6 kg each of heroin, ICE seized

Chandigarh, Feb 23 (IANS) In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police’s Counter Intelligence (CI) Amritsar has busted a drug trafficking module with the arrest of three operatives and recovered 6 kg of each heroin and ICE (crystal methamphetamine) from their possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Monday.

Those arrested have been identified as Partap Singh, a resident of Sursingh Wala village in Ferozepur; Ajaypal Singh, a resident of Kohala village in Amritsar; and Jobandeep Singh, a resident of Khiala Kalan village in Amritsar.

Apart from recovering the narcotics consignment, police teams have also impounded their black-coloured motorcycle and white-coloured Activa, which were being used for transporting the consignment.

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused, Partap Singh and Ajaypal Singh, were in direct contact with a Pakistan-based smuggler.

Arrested accused were collecting consignments smuggled from across the border with the help of drones, from the fenced area of Atalgarh and Rattan villages in Amritsar, he said, while adding that the accused were further tasked with supplying these narcotics to other parties in the state.

Sharing operational details, he said that CI Amritsar had received specific Intelligence that Partap Singh and Ajaypal Singh had recently received a huge consignment of drugs via drone and were en route to deliver it to their associate Jobandeep Singh near the Water Tank Shamshan Ghat in Padhri village.

Acting swiftly, a police team from CI Amritsar raided the location and arrested all three suspects along with six kg heroin and six kg ICE, he said.

The DGP said that further investigation is underway to establish backward and forward linkages in this case to expose the full nexus, and more arrests are expected.

In this regard, a First Information Report (FIR) on Monday was registered under Sections 21, 22, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act at Police Station State Special Operation Cell in Amritsar.

--IANS

vg/rad