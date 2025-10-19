'This heinous act by TMC goons', Suvendu Adhikari condemns attack on BJP MP's convoy

Kolkata, Oct 19 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari strongly condemned the alleged attack on Darjeeling MP Raju Bista in North Bengal, accusing the Trinamool Congress of the "heinous" act by its goons.

On Saturday evening, BJP MP Raju Bista's convoy was attacked by miscreants in the Sukhia Pokhari area in Darjeeling district while returning from Rimbik after undertaking relief work. A complaint was lodged the same night. Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered, said the police on Sunday.

Darjeeling Superintendent of Police Praveen Prakash said, "The MP has complained about an attack on his convoy. We have initiated an investigation."

Meanwhile, Suvendu Adhikari accused Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers of orchestrating the attack on the MP's convoy.

In a post on X, Adhikari said, "I strongly condemn the cowardly attack on my colleague and MP from Darjeeling, Shri Raju Bista Ji, in Masdhura near Sukhia Pokhari. This attack follows the deadly and life-threatening attack on MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Dr Shankar Ghosh."

The BJP MLA from Nandigram alleged that the assault was carried out by 'TMC goons' with the intent to inflict serious harm.

Adhikari highlighted Bista's ongoing relief work following recent floods in North Bengal.

"This heinous act by TMC goons, targeting his convoy with the intention of grievously hurting him, reeks of desperation and fear. Shri Raju Bista's relentless relief work and dedication to the people after the devastating floods have clearly rattled the TMC, who resort to such vile tactics to silence him. But let me make it clear, these cowardly attacks will only strengthen our resolve," Adhikari said.

Reiterating the BJP's commitment to standing by its leaders and supporters, Adhikari asserted that such attacks would not deter the party's resolve. "But let me make it clear, these cowardly attacks will only strengthen our resolve. Not only the people of Darjeeling but people across the State of West Bengal stand with him, and he will continue this good work with double the vigour," added the BJP leader.

After the attack on his convoy, BJP MP Raju Bista himself shared the information regarding the attack.

"In Masdhura, near Sukhia Pokhari today, my convoy was attacked by unknown miscreants. Though those cowards had attacked me, the force of the attack fell on the vehicle immediately behind mine. The timing of the attack, following the announcement of an Interlocutory for our region, is highly suspicious and points to a conspiracy at disturbing peace in our region," said Bista in a social media post on Saturday.

He was referring to the Centre’s decision to appoint a government interlocutor on Gorkha issues in Darjeeling, Dooars, and Terai region in North Bengal.

"If those who are loyal to Kolkata think that we will be fazed due to such attacks, they are wrong. We are not scared, and such cowardly attacks only embolden our spirits. I am warning those who have tried to disturb peace today, we will not allow your attempts to succeed. We will work towards lasting peace in our region, and no force on earth can stop that from happening," said the BJP MP.

The incident comes weeks after BJP MP Khagen Murmu and party MLA Shankar Ghosh were attacked by miscreants in Jalpaiguri district's Nagrakata area. A total of six persons have been arrested in connection with the attack on Khagen Murmu.

