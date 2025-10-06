This day will be written in black letters in history: Imran Masood condemns attack attempt on CJI Gavai

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Condemning the bid to throw an object at the Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai in the Supreme Court on Monday, Congress MP Imran Masood called it a "dark day in the nation’s history."

Speaking to IANS, Imran Masood said, “This day will be written in black letters in the history of the country. It is a dark day for India. Throwing a shoe at the Chief Justice of India in the Supreme Court, is this not an act of madness? What kind of hatred is being cultivated in this country? We have been saying repeatedly that hatred is being spread against Dalits and Muslims. Has it come to the point where the nation cannot tolerate even a Dalit Chief Justice?”

“Sanatan Dharma is a religion of love, not hate. The Constitution grants every citizen the freedom to practice their religion. No one is insulting any faith, but the hatred being spread is dangerous. Prime Minister Modi must wake up to this reality before the situation gets out of control. Not accepting a Dalit CJI, nothing could be more unfortunate,” he added.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, CJI B.R. Gavai reportedly decided that no action would be taken against a man dressed in a lawyer's robe -- who attempted to disrupt proceedings in the Supreme Court earlier in the day -- by allegedly attempting to throw an object at the CJI Gavai-led Bench.

Reportedly, the man approached the dais and allegedly tried to remove his shoe, but security personnel intervened immediately and escorted him out of the courtroom.

While being taken away, he was heard shouting slogans referring to Sanatan Dharma.

The proceedings were briefly interrupted, but CJI Gavai remained composed and continued without pause.

“Don't get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me,” he said.

Later, sources confirmed that CJI Gavai had conveyed that the matter should be ignored and no further action should be initiated against the individual concerned.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) unanimously passed a resolution expressing “deep anguish and disapproval” over the purported advocate’s act who allegedly made “an unwarranted and intemperate gesture” aimed at disrespecting the CJI Gavai-led Bench.

Terming the conduct “unbecoming of a member of the Bar”, the SCAORA said it struck at the very foundation of mutual respect that sustains the relationship between the Bench and the Bar.

“This behaviour is antithetical to the dignity of the legal profession and contrary to the constitutional values of decorum, discipline, and institutional integrity,” the resolution stated.

It added that any attempt to malign or personalise gestures against sitting judges of the Supreme Court constitutes “a direct assault on the independence of the judiciary and undermines public faith in the justice delivery system.”

--IANS

jk/rad