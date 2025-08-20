They believe lies can secure mandate, but this is their misconception: BJP on LoP Gandhi’s ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) The BJP on Wednesday hit out at Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav over their ongoing ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’ and accused them of 'spreading lies' to mislead people. It stated that such tactics would never secure them a mandate.

The sharp counter came as LoP Rahul Gandhi, along with Tejashwi Yadav, launched the 1,300 km-long ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ from Sasaram in Bihar, aimed at mobilising support against what the Opposition INDIA Bloc has termed “vote chori” (vote theft) by the NDA.

Speaking to IANS, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, “Rahul Gandhi doesn’t trust his own party leaders, who know the ground reality. He chooses not to believe them, and because of this cleverness, he has now landed himself in a trap.

"They will keep repeating this mistake until they stop treating democracy as a family dynasty. They believe they can create confusion among people through lies and secure a mandate, but this is their misconception. One cannot capture the lake of truth with the reel of deception. Ultimately, truth will stand before the nation.”

Another BJP leader Gourav Vallabh, also launched a scathing attack on the Congress and RJD leadership.

“Rahul Gandhi is saying that Tejashwi Yadav should be made Chief Minister, and Tejashwi is saying the same about Rahul Gandhi. But let me make it clear — being born in a particular family does not automatically make someone Prime Minister. What capability do they bring beyond their surnames? The only plus point is that Rahul Gandhi belongs to Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi’s family, and Tejashwi Yadav is Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son. Nothing more. Nothing will happen by repeating such slogans,” Vallabh said.

Meanwhile, LoP Gandhi addressed supporters in Sasaram on Sunday, describing the yatra as a “fight to save the Constitution.”

He accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of facilitating a “conspiracy to steal elections” through its ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in Bihar.

The ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ will traverse more than 20 districts in poll-bound Bihar, including Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada, Nalanda, Sheikhpura, Lakhisarai, Munger, Bhagalpur, Katihar, Purnea, Araria, Supaul, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, East and West Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, Chapra, and Ara.

