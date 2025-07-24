There’s still a battle ahead: Abdul Wahid Sheikh as SC pauses acquittal of 12 in 2006 Mumbai train blasts case

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Abdul Wahid Sheikh, the sole individual acquitted in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case by a special court in 2015, expressed a sense of relief after the Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the Bombay High Court’s recent verdict that acquitted all 12 remaining accused. He further said that there’s still a battle ahead, but for now, the fear is gone.

Speaking to IANS, Sheikh, who is also an advocate, said the stay brings emotional reassurance to the families, even though legal uncertainties remain.

"It's a huge relief for their families. There was panic in the air after the acquittal was challenged, but now they are completely free. They can stay with their loved ones and celebrate Eid, Diwali, or just an ordinary day at home - something they’ve been denied for years," he said.

Reacting to the Supreme Court order, Sheikh added: "From the moment the High Court judgment came, we were overjoyed. The accused were released, reunited with their families. But the government couldn’t tolerate even a single day of our happiness - they rushed to the Supreme Court. Since then, there has been anxiety. Would they be arrested again? Would they be sent back to jail?"

He said he remained in close contact with the acquitted men and tried to reassure them through the tense days.

"I kept telling them—don’t panic. Even if the case proceeds, it’s a legal formality. At most, the case will remain pending. Today, even the prosecution clarified that they weren’t seeking arrests, only a legal stay so the judgment doesn’t set a precedent," he told IANS.

According to Sheikh, the Supreme Court's order makes no difference to the current freedom of the acquitted men.

"They remain out of jail. They will stay with their families while the case proceeds. Yes, they’ll now need legal representation and have to appear in court, but they are not going back to prison. That is a relief,” he emphasised.

Asked whether he expected the Supreme Court to intervene after the High Court's sweeping acquittal, Sheikh said: "This is part of the legal process. The state has the right to appeal. So, it wasn’t unexpected. Had the court ordered their re-arrest, that would’ve been a shock. But this? This is just procedure."

However, he didn’t hold back on his criticism of the state.

"It’s shameful. These men were declared innocent after spending nearly 19 years behind bars. And now, despite the court acknowledging the prosecution failed to prove anything, we must continue this legal battle in the Supreme Court. It’s a tragedy - and it reflects very poorly on our political leadership and investigative agencies. This kind of harassment of innocents must stop," he said.

Sheikh further said that they are ready to fight this case again.

"We are ready. Every day, we are ready. We’ve sought the support of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, and they have stood with us from the beginning. Even in the Delhi court proceedings, their legal team worked relentlessly. They brought some of the country’s best advocates on board. That kind of dedication brought us results in the High Court - and I believe it will help us again in the Supreme Court.”

Calling it a "huge emotional victory", Sheikh added: "Yes, there’s still a battle ahead. But for now, the fear is gone. The families can breathe. There is no sword hanging over their heads.”

Earlier in the day, a Supreme Court bench comprising Justices M.M. Sundresh and N. Kotiswar Singh stayed the Bombay High Court verdict, which had acquitted all 12 accused in the 2006 serial train bombings.

The apex court made it clear that the High Court ruling would not be treated as a precedent for other cases and issued notices to the acquitted individuals. However, it stopped short of staying their release from custody - ensuring they remain free while the case proceeds.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the Maharashtra government challenging the July 22 High Court verdict. Appearing for the state, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta urged the bench to stay the acquittal, but clarified that the government was not seeking immediate re-arrest or custody of the freed individuals.

The Bombay High Court had delivered a scathing judgment on Monday, declaring that the prosecution had "utterly failed" to prove the case. The court said it found it “hard to believe” that the accused had carried out the horrific attacks.

The 2006 Mumbai train bombings remain one of India’s deadliest terror incidents. On the evening of July 11, seven bombs exploded in first-class compartments of suburban trains, killing more than 180 people and injuring over 800 others within a span of just 11 minutes. The attacks brought Mumbai to a standstill and triggered one of the most extensive investigations in India’s history.

Twelve men were arrested and charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Explosive Substances Act. They spent nearly two decades behind bars while the case went through multiple judicial levels.

