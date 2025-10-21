'Their steadfast dedication keeps our nation and people safe': PM Modi on Police Commemoration Day

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to the bravery of police personnel and remembered their ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day.

Taking to social media platform ‘X’, PM Modi said, “On Police Commemoration Day, we salute the courage of our police personnel and recall the supreme sacrifice by them in the line of duty. Their steadfast dedication keeps our nation and people safe. Their bravery and commitment in times of crisis and in moments of need are appreciable."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings on the occasion.

"Warm greetings to the police personnel on Police Commemoration Day. As first responders, our forces have scripted glory by thwarting crimes and threats to internal security, and by protecting citizens rights with exemplary courage and commitment. My solemn homage to the martyrs who laid down their lives serving the nation," he said on X.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid homage to the martyrs on Police Commemoration Day at the National Police Memorial on Tuesday and hailed the police personnel for protecting the society's integrity.

Addressing the police personnel on the occasion, Singh said, "This is the day to remember the supreme sacrifices made by our police and paramilitary forces. I pay my tributes to those who have fallen on the line of duty to protect the citizens of this nation."

Stressing that society and police are co-dependent, he said, "Any society can only move towards peace and progress when it has a strong sense of security, justice and trust. All our police personnel are responsible for all three."

"In contrast, it is equally true that the police can work effectively only when society cooperates with the police and respects the law. When the relation between society and police is based on mutual understanding, then both of them are prosperous. This is why it is essential that there is a balanced collaboration between society and police," he added.

Singh said that there are two components of every country's security -- external security and internal security. He said that as far as external security is concerned, the armed forces and coast guards are present, but it is the police personnel who maintain internal security by coordinating with the intelligence agencies.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid floral tributes to the brave police personnel.

"CM Devendra Fadnavis humbly offered floral tributes to the brave police personnel who sacrificed their lives for the Nation, at Police HQ, Naigaon, Mumbai on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day. He also greeted the diplomats from various Nations, dignitaries and families of martyrs present for the Police Commemoration Day Parade," CMO Maharashtra said in a post on X.

