Ten militants of different outfits arrested in Manipur, arms recovered

Imphal, Nov 3 (IANS) Ten extremists of two different banned outfits were arrested by security forces from three separate Manipur districts during the past 24 hours, and some arms and ammunition were recovered from them, officials said on Monday.

A police official said that the arrested militants belonging to different extremist groups -- the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) and United National Liberation Front (UNLF) -- were arrested from Kakching, Thoubal and Imphal West district.

Arms and ammunition were recovered from the arrested militants. The arms include one .303 rifle with a magazine, three single-barreled bore rifles, three shotguns, two 9 mm pistols, and the ammunition included three powerful grenades, five detonators.

Many incriminating documents were also recovered from their custody.

The security forces also destroyed illegal poppy plantations cultivated over a total of 30 acres in the Kangchup areas under the Kangpokpi district.

Three farm huts, three fertiliser bags and two sacks of salt found at the sites were destroyed.

Two burnt Gypsy vehicles were also found at the site.

With the fresh arrest of ten militants, the security forces have arrested 18 extremists of different banned outfits in Manipur during the past 48 hours.

An official said that the hardcore militants were involved in various crimes, including intimidation, forcible collection of subscriptions from people, government employees, contractors and others.

The Manipur Police official said that the security forces continue to conduct a crackdown against the militants, and search operations and area domination are being carried out in the fringe, mixed-populated and vulnerable areas across districts.

According to the official, a total of 115 nakas/checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hills and the valley region, to prevent untoward and illegal movements of inimical elements and suspected vehicles.

He said that the security forces have provided escorts to many vehicles carrying essential items along the Imphal-Jiribam National Highway (NH-37). Strict security measures have been taken in all vulnerable locations, and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches to ensure free and safe movement of vehicles.

Manipur Police have urged people not to believe rumours and be vigilant of false videos. “The veracity of any circulation of unfounded videos, audio clips, etc., may be confirmed from the Central Control Room. Moreover, there are possibilities of many fake posts being circulated on social media. It is hereby cautioned that uploading and circulation of such fake posts on social media will attract legal action with consequences,” a police statement said.

The police authority also appealed to the concerned people to return the looted arms, ammunition and explosives to the police or the nearest security forces post immediately.

--IANS

sc/dpb