Ten militants arrested in Manipur; security forces destroy illegal poppy farming over 35 acres

Imphal, March 11 (IANS) Security forces in Manipur arrested ten hardcore militants belonging to different insurgent outfits from six districts of the state during the past 24 hours, police said on Wednesday.

A police official said that the militants were apprehended from Imphal West, Imphal East, Tengnoupal, Bishnupur, Kakching and Thoubal districts.

The arrested militants are associated with the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and its political wing, the Revolutionary People's Front (RPF), the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), and the People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK).

According to the police, the militants were involved in various criminal activities, including kidnapping and the forcible collection of "subscriptions" from contractors, government employees, traders and other civilians.

As part of the ongoing anti-narcotics crackdown, central and state security forces also destroyed more than 35 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in the mountainous Kangpokpi and Ukhrul districts, effectively foiling attempts to manufacture opium worth several crores of rupees, the official said.

In separate operations, security forces also arrested six drug peddlers from Imphal East and Thoubal districts.

During the operations, they recovered 16.60 kg of dry ganja, 5.7 grams of brown sugar, several identity cards and mobile phones from their possession.

During the ongoing routine operations, security forces also recovered arms and ammunition from different districts. Security forces, comprising central and state agencies, have intensified their crackdown on militants, with extensive search operations and area domination drives underway in fringe, mixed-populated and vulnerable areas across various districts of the state.

A total of 115 nakas and checkpoints have been set up across Manipur in both valley and hill districts to curb the movement of illegal elements and suspicious vehicles. Security forces are also providing escorts to vehicles, including trucks carrying essential commodities, along the Imphal–Jiribam National Highway (NH-37).

Strict security arrangements and convoy protection continue in sensitive stretches to ensure the safe movement of traffic.

Meanwhile, the Manipur Police have urged the public not to believe rumours or unverified content circulating on social media and cautioned against fake videos and audio clips.

"The authenticity of any circulating video or audio can be verified through the Central Control Room. Uploading or sharing fake or misleading content on social media will invite legal action," a police statement warned.

--IANS

sc/svn