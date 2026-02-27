Telangana to bring new municipal law for core urban region

Hyderabad, Feb 27 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, on Friday, directed officials to prepare a Core Urban Act for three corporations within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits to replace the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Act.

He suggested that this new Act should serve as the basis for permissions, fees, development works management, and all other related matters.

The Chief Minister's direction came two weeks after the state government divided the GHMC into three separate corporations.

It has created two new corporations, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri, while retaining six out of 12 zones under GHMC.

The Chief Minister said that works to be taken up within municipal limits will be prioritised under the state government's ambitious 99-day programme.

He conducted a review meeting on MAUD (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) at the State Secretariat on Friday.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy emphasised that sanitation should be given top priority in the Core Urban Area.

Noting that residents are dumping garbage in open spaces due to lack of designated disposal areas, he suggested first identifying proper garbage disposal locations and displaying boards there.

He also said that after that, action should be taken against those who dump garbage indiscriminately outside designated areas.

The Chief Minister directed officials to act responsibly regarding road construction in the Core Urban Area.

He suggested utilising technology similar to that used under the Employment Guarantee scheme, where roads once built cannot be relaid until a specified period.

He directed that after a road is constructed, its lifespan should be determined, and if it is removed or relaid before that period, the responsible parties must be identified.

He said that every street light in the Core Urban Area should be visible on a dashboard, and any issues should be identified and resolved immediately.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy stressed the importance of food safety in the Core Urban Area.

He directed that CCTV cameras be installed in the kitchens of all hotels in the city and linked to the Command Control Centre, with regular inspections and continuous monitoring.

He suggested that hotels be evaluated and rated based on the food safety measures they adopt.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to prioritise fire safety in the Core Urban Area.

Noting that buildings of more than 50 floors are being constructed, he emphasised the need to procure advanced equipment and technology to combat fires at such heights.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy directed officials to complete government office buildings in the Bharat Future City area within the stipulated time, and instructed that necessary permissions be obtained immediately.

He emphasised speeding up construction of various government office buildings in Future City and maintaining quality standards.

He directed that necessary measures be taken for the development of major lakes and ponds in the city.

