Telangana CM reviews situation as heavy rains lash some districts

Hyderabad, Sep 26 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday reviewed the situation due to heavy rains in some districts.

The Chief Minister held a meeting with the Chief Secretary and other officials to take stock of the situation. He directed officials to remain alert in view of the heavy rains lashing the state and the forecast for more rains.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, CM Revanth Reddy asked officials to continuously monitor the low-lying areas.

He wanted officials of all departments to be on alert, identify areas which may face threat of inundation and take precautionary measures.

The Chief Minister asked authorities in Hyderabad to take steps to ensure that people do not face traffic problems.

He asked Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) to be on alert. He also directed the Chief Secretary to keep teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on standby.

Heavy rains in Vikarabad and Sangareddy districts on Friday, inundated low-lying areas and disrupted vehicular traffic.

There was a huge traffic jam on the Hyderabad-Mumbai highway due to incessant rains in Patancheru constituency in Sangareddy district.

Vehicles were stranded for a distance of several kilometers on both sides of the highway. Waterlogging was also reported at Rudraram in Isnapur.

Meanwhile, authorities have alerted people in areas surrounding the Singpur project due to massive flood inflows. The project was receiving 85,000 cusecs of water while authorities were releasing 90,000 cusecs downstream.

Road connectivity to some villages in Vikarabad district was snapped due to the heavy downpour.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rains in some districts of Telangana on Friday under the impact of a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal.

It has issued a red alert for Kamareddy and Medak districts, which bore the brunt of floods early this month.

The IMD has issued orange alert for Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Hanamukonda, Warangal, Jangaon, Mahabubabad, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar and Nagarkurnool districts.

