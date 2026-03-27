Tejasvi Surya slams ‘VIP culture’ over IPL ticket row, backs former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad

Bengaluru, March 27 (IANS) BJP Yuva Morcha National President and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya on Friday launched a sharp attack on the political class, criticising what he described as a growing “VIP culture” and entitlement among elected representatives, in the context of the ongoing controversy over demand for IPL tickets by Karnataka MLAs.

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Taking to social media, Surya expressed support for the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) President and former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad, sharing a photograph showing Venkatesh Prasad bowing down and greeting CM Siddaramaiah with folded hands and stating that it reflected the decline in political culture.

“This picture says more than a thousand words. It captures, in one frame, what our political culture has been reduced to,” he wrote.

Surya said it was unfortunate that a “national icon” like Prasad, who had brought pride to the country with memorable performances, was seen standing with folded hands before a Chief Minister.

“Not for any wrongdoing. Not for any failure of duty. But simply because he did his job,” the BJP MP said, adding that such instances pointed to a system where public figures are expected to accommodate the “brittle egos of politicians” and a culture that demands “free tickets, special treatment, and unquestioned entitlement.”

Calling it a “tragedy,” Surya said the incident reflected a deeper decay in political values. “When those who have served the nation with excellence are made to stand in deference, and those in public office demand privilege over accountability, something has gone fundamentally wrong,” he stated.

He further said that the issue went beyond a single incident and highlighted the need for systemic change. “A political class that sees power as entitlement, not responsibility, should go. A system where excellence bows, and arrogance sits should go. A new generation of political leadership is badly needed at all levels,” he added.

Surya said such developments should concern citizens, asserting that “India deserves better.” He also declared his support for Prasad, stating that many others would stand with him.

In a separate remark, Surya criticised Karnataka MLAs for demanding IPL tickets, questioning their priorities.

“Had the Karnataka MLAs spent time in the Vidhana Soudha discussing safety and security preparedness for IPL fans, it would have upheld the dignity of the House. Instead, we saw MLAs pleading and even threatening for free tickets for themselves and their families,” he said.

The BJP MP described the demand as not just a matter of misplaced priorities but as indicative of a deeper problem. “It exposes a VIP mindset that sees public office as entitlement,” he said.

Raising questions over the expectations placed on sports bodies, Surya asked, “Why should any sports body owe MLAs anything? Why should elected representatives expect privileges denied to ordinary citizens?”

“Public office is not a privilege. It is a responsibility. This culture must end,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, State BJP President B. Y. Vijayendra, on Friday, said that he was personally opposed to MLAs asking for IPL tickets.

"We legislators are not bigger or different from the common man. We should not be asking for special privileges. I am opposed to this idea of legislators asking for IPL tickets," Vijayendra said, in response to a question while speaking to reporters at 'Jagannath Bhavan', the party's state headquarters.

According to Vijayendra, the state government's "insensitivity, irresponsible attitude and carelessness" resulted in the loss of 11 innocent lives some time back.

"When that gory tragedy is still green in our minds, it is equally insensitive to ask for special passes or tickets for ourselves. I am not in favour of it," the state BJP President added.

--IANS

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