TDP leader demands recovery of Rs.3,500 crore in liquor scam case

Amaravati, July 21 (IANS) Senior TDP leader and former minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Monday demanded that the government invoke Revenue Recovery Act to recover Rs 3,500 crore allegedly siphoned off in liquor scam during the previous YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh.

The former finance minister said the government should either implement the Revenue Recovery Act or bring a new law to recover the public money allegedly looted by then Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Ramakrishnudu recalled the observation of the Supreme Court that economic offenders are worse than murderers.

The senior leader of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) told media persons that while YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP P. V. Midhun Reddy was the ‘mastermind’ in Rs 3,500 crore scam, Jagan Mohan Reddy was the main beneficiary.

The former minister said those who betrayed people should not only face the trial in the court, but they should also be brought to the public court so that people can punish them through democratic means during elections.

The TDP leader stated that YSRCP leaders were trying to escape by calling it a case of political vendetta. He said that those who follow the wrong path can never escape from punishment.

He alleged that under Jagan Mohan Reddy’s leadership, huge funds which should have come to the public treasury were siphoned off.

Ramakrishnudu was reacting to the recent developments in the alleged liquor scam case. The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is investigating the alleged scam, on Saturday arrested YSRCP MP Midhun Reddy. A court in Vijayawada sent him to judicial custody till August 1.

The SIT also filed a preliminary chargesheet in the case in ACB Court in Vijayawada on Saturday.

The preliminary chargesheet mentions Jagan Mohan Reddy as one of the recipients of kickbacks. He, however, has not been named as accused in the case.

The court has not yet taken cognisance of the chargesheet, which alleges that between 2019 and 2024, an average of Rs 50 to 60 crore was collected every month from distilleries and routed through a network of aides and shell companies.

